University placements are still within reach

UNI LINE-UP: More students will have cause to celebrate when more university offers are released on Friday.

UNI LINE-UP: More students will have cause to celebrate when more university offers are released on Friday. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc

STUDENTS who missed out on a university offer last month have their next opportunity to secure a spot this Friday.

The Universities Admissions Centre will release further offers from 7.30am on the mobile app and website.

UAC general manager of marketing and engagement, Kim Paino said many students will be anxiously awaiting this round of offers.

"We expect thousands of offers will be made which will be good news for lots of our applicants,” she said.

"While there are still more offer rounds to come anyone who receives an offer should accept it so they don't miss out on the opportunity to study in first semester this year.”

With the round one offers UAC will also release the cut-offs for entry into each course.

It's important applicants remember cut-offs are not ATARs as they include bonus points and many students are admitted under schemes that consider factors other than the ATAR.

Round two offers will be made on Wednesday, January 31, and preferences for that round need to be finalised by midnight on January 24.

For those who haven't applied it's not too late with applications for first semester study open until midnight on Monday, February 5.