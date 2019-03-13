University celebrates 'bumper' enrolments

POPULAR: Direct applications to Southern Cross University has increased by 32 per cent, while STAR Early Offer applications have increased by 43 per cent.

IT HAS been a "bumper start" to 2019 for Southern Cross University, with the university welcoming more than 3800 new enrolments to Lismore, Gold Coast and Coffs Harbour campuses and online.

New students have begun their first week of classes for 2019 with a 23 per cent increase in full-time student load across the university's offered courses.

SCU Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Tyrone Carlin said the university has experienced a stellar increase in international commencing students.

"We have seen strong growth in courses including nursing, psychological science, occupational therapy, master of teaching, secondary education, marine science and management, and the University's free and award-winning pathway course called the Preparing for Success Program (PSP)," Professor Carlin said.

"PSP is a great option for students who didn't receive their desired Year 12 results or mature age applicants who have been away from study for a few years."

Direct applications increased 32 per cent across all application channels for all student cohorts for Session 1, 2019.

STAR Early Offer, a program for Year 12 leavers who gain offers into a degree based on a principal's recommendation, has seen a 43 per cent climb in enrolments.

Around 560 new international students started classes this week, including international student Anni Guse from Germany, who is studying business and marketing at Southern Cross University Gold Coast campus.

"I'm excited for classes to get underway and I've already met other international students from all over the world, from Europe and Asia during Orientation week," she said.

"We love the Gold Coast, especially the beaches, warm weather, meeting all the Aussies and practising speaking English."