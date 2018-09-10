Unity walk sets the pace

AS the first of its kind, the Coffs Harbour unity walk has set a high standard.

"Next year can only be bigger and better we all hope," event coordinator Trevor Lyons said.

The walk, held in Coffs Harbour recently at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden, was a fundraiser for Parkinson's NSW with walks held simultaneously across regional and rural NSW.

The local support group team 'The Shakers' raised $5196 in sponsorship and nearly $2000 in raffles and donations on the day.

"It is believed to be one of the highest amounts raised in regional and rural NSW."

Parkinson's disease is the second most common neuro- degenerative condition (after dementia). It is a chronic, progressive condition that may cause considerable disability and enormous physical and emotional challenges. A critical investment by Parkinson's NSW is to employ a local specialist Parkinson's nurse. Coffs coast area is one of the lucky few areas that has a nurse available to help improve the lives of sufferers and their carers.

The morning in the park took the format of a virtual walk and heard from many speakers to inspire and motivate including Di Baker who spoke of her visit to The Great Wall of China. Corey Philip shared his experience of walking the Kokoda Track and trekking in Nepal.

Currently there are over 80,000 people in Australia who have Parkinson's disease. One in five are diagnosed before the age of 50. There is no known cure for Parkinson's however there are treatments that slow the progression.