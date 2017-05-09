United's unbeaten streak comes under fire

Boambee Bombers' Brody Parker takes a shot at goal in the Coffs Harbour v Boambee premier league clash at Boambee on May 7, 2017.

FOOTBALL: COFFS United Lions were given a shake up in the build up to its FFA Cup semi-final clash against the Taree Wildcats at the weekend.

United's undefeated start to the North Coast Football Men Premier League season came under fire after the Boambee Bombers were the first to score at Ayrshire Park on Sunday.

A nice set up allowed James Murray to slot one in late in the first-half of the top-tier tie.

But United looked ever threatening and continued to mount pressure on the home side.

Photos View Photo Gallery

United equalised early on with a second half free kick.

Both the Bombers and United were able to net another each.

With the two sides locked into a 2-2 tussle, United's coach Glenn Williams said a break in the final 30 seconds of the game gifted his side a 3-2 win.

Williams said United would have to work on its finishes after dominating possession early on but failing to score in the opening half.

Despite the loss, Bombers' coach Troy Fowler said it was the best effort his team had put in so far this season.

Fowler said the Bombers improved its defence tenfold. He said his side would have to match this effort against the Maclean Bobcats on Saturday.