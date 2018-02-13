Unis hit the road to display their wares

LEARNING LOTS: The 2018 University Roadshow is about to arrive on the Mid North Coast.

HIGH school students will be visited in coming days by the 2018 University Roadshow.

The travelling party will offer a wealth of information on life as a student at university as well as details on what paths young people may follow to pursue their dream career.

Southern Cross University, Charles Sturt University and The University of New England will take part.

Making the rounds of regional and rural areas over the past 14 years the Roadshow has visited dozens of schools and thousands of students.

Southern Cross University Student Recruitment Officer Peter Marshall says making decisions on where and what to study can be daunting for young people.

"Representatives from universities will be there to give plenty of information, answer questions and help out however they can,” he said.

"Deciding where to study is a big decision affecting not only what course and subjects someone will take but also the life they will lead, the friends they'll make and even the direction they take their careers further down the track.

"We want to give school students information about what is out there and what options they have.

"The students will learn more about courses, accommodation and career paths and we want to make them aware there are pathways into university study, even if their HSC results are not what they were hoping for.”

Roadshow schedule

Monday, February 19 - Bellingen, Dorrigo.

Tuesday, February 20 - Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour

Wednesday, February 21 - Coffs Harbour

Thursday, February 22 - Grafton

Friday, February 23 - Nambucca Heads, Macksville, Bowraville