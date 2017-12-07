Menu
Unique home is much more than meets the eye

Picture summer beside the pool of this Boronia St home.
Picture summer beside the pool of this Boronia St home. Trevor Veale
Melissa Martin
by

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in sought-after Sawtell this week.

This original three-bedroom home on 2354 sq.m at 105 Boronia St will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Unrealestate principal and selling agent Kerry Hines said the home offers so much to so many.

"This property is more than half an acre right in the heart of Sawtell village - it's quite unique.

"The size of the block will no doubt attract anyone looking to develop -subject to council approval - and families looking for a great lifestyle property which offers level, private living with loads of space for the kids.”

The home offers three-bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas and an eat-in kitchen all on one level which has been set up to be wheelchair friendly. Outside is a large shed with rumpus room for the kids and a spectacular pool with water-slide.

"You need to see the pool to appreciate it - it's a playground, beach and pool all in one! It's set up for solar heating too, so you can extend the swimming season.”

Kerry said the lifestyle on offer is hard to beat.

"Sawtell really has everything- great restaurants, cafes, boutiques, the cinema, pub, clubs, golf, bowling and the pristine beaches and it's an easy level walk to all of it from this home.”

See more tomorrow in the Real Estate Property Guide online flipbook now.

Topics:  kerry hines real estate sawtell unrealestate

Coffs Coast Advocate

