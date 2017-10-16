Unique exhibition shines spotlight on Aboriginal ties

Telling the stories of Yaam Ngurra Jalumgal - the 'Old Camp', known as Fitzroy Oval today.

WITH artwork created by our local Aboriginal youth, the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery hosted a special one-day exhibition telling the stories of Yaam Ngurra Jalumgal - the 'Old Camp' as told by Gumbaynggirr elders.

The exhibition, held on Friday, October 13, was a collaboration between the National Aboriginal Design Agency, Gumbaynggirr Elders, local high school students and Council for the refurbishment of the facilities at Fitzroy Oval - the Old Camp Yaam Nguura Jalumgal.

The artworks will be on permanent display at the new facility at the 'Old Camp' site, known as Fitzroy Oval today.

Students from four local high schools, including Orara High School, Bishop Druitt College, Coffs Harbour High School and Toormina High School, created a total of 40 works reflecting historical stories told to them by Gumbaynggirr Elders about Yaam Nguura Jalumgal - the 'Old Camp'.

The stories depicted include things such as families meeting together to feed off the ocean, the tap that supplied the Tribes with water, and the young people's vision of the future.

"These magnificent works provide visual links to the past that underline the sites significance to the local Gumbaynggirr community," said Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight.

"Having them on permanent display as public artworks at the new facility will help maintain those stories throughout future generations."