Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dingo lazing about on Fraser Island.
A dingo lazing about on Fraser Island. Brett Hanwright
News

Unique claim confirmed for Australia’s dingoes

Carlie Walker
by
7th Mar 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEADING researchers have found that dingoes are even more special than we first thought.

For more than 230 years, most Australian have assumed dingoes were a breed of wild dog.

But a new study has shown that the dingo is an Australian species in its own right.

Co-author of the study, Professor Corey Bradshaw of Flinders University, says the classification of dingoes has serious consequences for the fragile ecosystems they inhabit, and state governments are required to develop and implement management strategies for species considered native fauna.

"In fact, dingoes play a vital ecological role in Australia by out-competing and displacing noxious introduced predators like feral cats and foxes," he said.

"When dingoes are left alone, there are fewer feral predators eating native marsupials, birds and lizards. The dingo is without doubt a native Australian species."

Lead author, Bradley Smith from Central Queensland University, says the scientific status of the dingo has remained contentious, resulting in inconsistency in government policy.

australia dingoes fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tunnel spin speeds up before tonight's bypass forum

    premium_icon Tunnel spin speeds up before tonight's bypass forum

    News More doubts have been raised over the government's commitment to tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass.

    Pushing the boundaries as election draws near

    premium_icon Pushing the boundaries as election draws near

    News One woman was 'gobsmacked' when she received the letter.

    Coffs Harbour granted more than 200 aged care places

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour granted more than 200 aged care places

    News New aged care developments share in record government allocations

    Stream the NRL live on Kayo with full Advocate access

    Stream the NRL live on Kayo with full Advocate access

    News Ultimate sports lovers streaming deal to follow all of the headlines