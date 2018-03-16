Unique beachside hideaway

The view from this Arrawarra Headland home

THE Real Estate Property Guide team took in sweeping ocean views from this week's cover property.

This three-bedroom residence at 27 Headland Rd, Arrawarra Headland will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Cardow & Partners Woolgoolga selling agent Mark Killian said the property is something very special.

"It's a stunning, architecturally designed, tri-level home renovated to the highest standards, backing onto Mullawarra Beach with a northern aspect that gives spectacular views.”

The home features gorgeous raked ceilings and exposed beams and entertaining decks on each of its three levels; the best views to be enjoyed are from the top floor master retreat where there is even a view from the ensuite.

The functional floorplan offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus a ground-floor powder room and multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces.

The beach can be accessed within footsteps of the back yard, as can the nearby headland walk.

While offering seclusion and privacy, the beach house is within a few minutes drive to the local general store and primary school, and within 10-minutes of Woolgoolga.

"It's the perfect base to explore everything the Coffs Coast has to offer; continue the house as a very popular Holiday Letting or just enjoy it yourself,” Mark said.

