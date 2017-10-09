Unions didn't kill our car makers global politics did

IN reply to Sarah Williams (Your Say, Advocate October 7), I agree with most of your comments but I would also like to enlighten readers that the main reason we are losing a lot of our manufacturing industries to overseas interests is due to the Lima Agreement/Declaration which is a United Nations initiation and Australia is a signatory of this.

More information can be found at gwb.com.au/gwb/news/lima/

Bill Burling

The demise of Australian car manufacturing

WHILST I'm no great fan of the current leader of the 'Labor Party' it's a bit rich of Sarah Williams (CCA, Your Say October 7) to blame the demise of the industry on the union movement who in fact had been responsible for keeping the industry going for as long as it did.

They forewent a lot of their claims to keep jobs in an industry that was under resourced and couldn't manufacture and sell enough vehicles to cover the immense development costs involved with new models.

Survival depended for so long on the Federal Government tipping in truck loads of financial support for many years. Messers Abbott and Hockey said enough is enough and pulled support from the industry about four years ago.

On purely economic grounds the decision was justifiable but on the consideration of a manufacturing culture in Australia it stank.

We have become one of the world's best component manufacturers and their survival was dependent on a home auto manufacturing industry.

Business and Government have killed the Australian manufacturing Industry, not the unions.

Peter Farquhar

Wise words and union's legacy to workers

I SUSPECT Ms Williams' dad would be far more concerned at his daughters neglect in heeding his fatherly advice than any thoughts he may have about Bill Shorten.

She failed to come even remotely close to outlining the reasons for the demise of the Australian car industry.

Both sides of politics gifted obscene amounts of taxpayer money over many decades attempting to prop up foreign car companies.

Their demise had absolutely nothing to do with Liberal, Labor or the Unions.

A never ending battle to ensure fair wages and conditions are the unions living legacy to workers in this country.

Fair wages lifts the average wage, which is ultimately reflected in how much is paid to every single pensioner in this nation; all of which which becomes disposable income circulating around tradies and retailers in communities like Coffs Harbour.

So Ms Williams can I suggest you take on board your Dads' advice. His were wise words.

Terry Flanagan, Orara Valley

Assisted dying bill debate in Coffs

HAVE you had a family member or close friend suffer a painful and undignified death?

Do you want to know what the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2017 is all about?

Do you want to ask questions about it?

Now is your chance.

Upper House Member, Lynda Voltz MLC, who has been a member of the NSW Parliamentary Working Group for two years preparing this bill, is coming to Coffs Harbour for a community forum.

The information session will be held at the Plantation Hotel on Sunday, October 15 from 1-3 pm.

If you think that people suffering from a terminal illness should be able to ask for assistance to die peacefully, then please come along and speak out.

We need to make our voices heard over the noisy minority who oppose it i.e. most religious organisations.

Marion Beer, Toormina

Council changes its view on Jetty DA

THE change in view by council about a six-storey development in Camperdown St is a clear warning to everyone who lives at ground level.

It is also a clue about what can be done to get a councillor to change his view without a change to the DA: at least three real estate agents.

It seems the only thing that matters in this disgraceful tale is the almighty property value.

The neighbours can be ignored and the developers can come running.

Pamela Donovan, Coffs Harbour Jetty

Printed postcards from the Coffs Coast

A HUGE thank you to The Advocate from around the world.

I have several pen friends from all around the world in countries like Bermuda, Mexico, Argentina and the Caribbean, just to name a few. Each week I cut out articles from the Wednesday and Saturday papers that I assume my friends would like to read about, like whales, seals, koalas and scenic photos.

Many of my worldly friends are very grateful and comment on how beautiful our region is, they are extremely fascinated with it.

One of my friends in Athens loves to learn about our history and culture in Coffs and has found the Advocate's articles celebrating 110 years of history to be very informative and enjoyable.

Once a friend has finished an article they then send it on to another friend in another country.

It is unclear how far an Advocate article has travelled.

On behalf of myself and many pen-friends we wish to say thank you to all of the staff at The Advocate.

Your publications are very much appreciated.

Linda Corbett,

Coffs Harbour

Editor's note: Thumbs Up to you Linda. A great advertisement for Coffs. Thanks for the feedback.

Illegal seafood harvesting expose

CONGRATULATIONS on exposing the illegal taking of crustaceans and shellfish by greedy individuals, in marine sanctuary zones.

Fines need to be much higher, and enforced in order for it to be a deterrent to regular law breakers, and prominent sign erected in strategic locations.

Ignorance is no excuse!

However, it is also necessary to reduce the number of licences handed out by government to commercial harvesters of pippies and sandworms, as well as to reduce the bag limit.

This is now a very lucrative industry and totally exploited to the detriment of migratory sea birds who rely on these for their survival.

These quotas need to be urgently reduced and policed.

Ziggy Koenigseder