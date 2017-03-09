Unionists walk off job to oppose 'war on workers'

UNIONISTS from Coffs Harbour and Grafton were seen rallying in the Coffs city centre today, as crowds have walked off the job around the nation in opposition to the Turnbull Government's "war on workers.”

The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union and other contructions unions organised the national rallies in response to the resurrection of the Australian Building and Construction Commission, and reductions in Sunday and public holiday penalty rates.

Despite construction workers being unaffected by the Fair Work Commission's decision on penalty rates, CFMEU said it is an overall attack on the Prime Minister's treatment of low-income workers.

Protesters held placards which read things such as "protect our penalty rates” and "you can't trust Nationals with penalty rates.”

Meanwhile thousands of workers gathered in Brisbane today, bringing traffic to a standstill. Rallies have also broken out in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and other towns.