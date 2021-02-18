Union says 470 regional TAFE jobs to be slashed

The Grafton campus of North Coast Institute of TAFE.

There is more pain on the way for the regional education system with the revelation that 470 jobs will be cut from NSW TAFE.

The Community and Public Sector Union this morning revealed TAFE had advised them that up to ten per cent of educational support jobs would go under two major restructures.

Restructures in Student Services and Facilities Management and Logistics cut 678 positions, including 470 regional jobs.

While it is yet unknown how many jobs will go from TAFE facilities in Coffs Harbour and the Clarence, the cuts are not the first to affect the north coast education sector in recent months.

Late last year Southern Cross University slashed 134 positions after a major restructure was brought on by coronavirus.

“What do the people of NSW get from this gutting of critical training infrastructure? Fewer jobs and a hobbled education system,” CPSU general secretary Stewart Little said.

“In the middle of the worst economic downturn that the state has seen in a generation the Berejiklian government is closing pathways to prosperity.”

The CPSU said the cuts would include people who work directly with students, including: student advisers, customer support officers, field officers, VET fee help coordinators, help desk operators, marketing and promotions support officers.

In addition, workers who maintain campuses are also thought to be going, including: gardeners, caretakers, facilities officers, tradespersons, tool store persons, security officers, asset and fleet control managers, and site services assistants.

“The union will be fighting these job cuts at every stage. TAFE NSW is a vital piece of infrastructure that must remain in public hands, not dismantled for private operators,” Mr Little said.

TAFE NSW has been contacted for comment.

