Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
On Friday the court fined the union $18,000 and did not order any costs.
On Friday the court fined the union $18,000 and did not order any costs.
Crime

Union fined over charges against members

7th Feb 2020 12:22 PM

THE Australian Workers Union has been fined $18,000 for wrongfully charging two members with misconduct when they did not take part in industrial action.

In March 2015, the union was representing workers who were in a pay dispute at Orica's manufacturing plant at Deer Park in Melbourne and organised three two-hour work stoppages in the one day.

But not all members took part and two in particular were pursued by the union for misconduct, risking a fine or expulsion from the AWU.

The charges were eventually dropped in September 2015.

The Fair Work Ombudsman then pursued the matter in the Federal Court, on the basis the Fair Work Act provides that people cannot have adverse action against them for not taking part in industrial activity.

On Friday the court fined the union $18,000 and did not order any costs.

More Stories

Show More
australian workers union crime union fined unions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pacific Highway roadworks affect Mid North Coast

        premium_icon Pacific Highway roadworks affect Mid North Coast

        News ESSENTIAL maintenance work will be carried out on the Coffs Coast along the Pacific Highway, affecting traffic.

        A warning to all boat users

        premium_icon A warning to all boat users

        Weather DANGEROUS surf conditions mixed with heavy rain is a recipe for disaster for people...

        ‘Don’t tell’: Tyrrell bug captured suspect's plea to wife

        premium_icon ‘Don’t tell’: Tyrrell bug captured suspect's plea to wife

        Crime Pleas to wife recorded after William Tyrrell disappeared.

        UPDATE: Heavy rain closes section of Orara Way

        UPDATE: Heavy rain closes section of Orara Way

        Weather Intense coastal trough bringing heavy rain to parts of eastern NSW