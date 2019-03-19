Menu
Crime

Couple 'lacking clothes' in graveyard rendezvous

Ross Irby
by
19th Mar 2019 1:27 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
EYEBROWS were raised when police on patrol spotted something unusual among the graves of a local cemetery.

The officers first noticed two parked cars at the Laidley cemetery, but a closer inspection revealed some worrying detail in the gloom.

Ipswich police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell this week told a court two naked people were found.

The apparently happy and uninhibited couple should not have been together at the time, due to a court order.

The man was arrested, while the woman was allowed to go free.

Scant details emerged when the Laidley man appeared in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court, charged with a breach of a domestic violence order; and breach of his bail.

Police did not oppose bail.

When Magistrate David Shepherd wanted to know more details on the contravention of a protection order, Sgt Caldwell revealed some details.

"Two vehicles were parked at the Laidley cemetery," he said.

"Police on patrol observed two people. They were lacking clothes.

"They had willingly met there."

No more details were required and the man was granted bail. His matters were adjourned to April.

