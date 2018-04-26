Unhappy in Hyde Street

NOT HAPPY: Bellingen resident, Ziggy Koenigseder is not happy about a DA for her Hyde St neighbour.

A LETTER in the mail changed the world of Bellingen resident, Ziggy Koenigseder.

It advised a development application had been lodged for the property next door. As she read the details, Ziggy's heart sank.

The Hyde Street address many locals still refer to as "Foster's Garage” is marked for change. GeoLINK is proposing demolition of the former garage and associated remediation work to be able to build retail premises, shop-top housing and underground parking for 36; a development estimated at $9m.

Having moved to Bellingen for the quiet life in a community-minded village, Ziggy is now facing a battle to retain her little slice of paradise.

"This is my retirement home, and I am now severely disabled with Parkinson's disease, so this is very stressful,” she said.

"This proposed high density development, is totally out of character with the historic street scape of Hyde Street and the existing heritage buildings which give Bellingen such iconic charm and much sought after property ownership and value.

"The height of this DA is even higher than the existing Commonwealth Bank building which I live in, and would impact severely on my quality of life due to lack of privacy as well as sunshine. All my windows would be facing a blank wall very close to my fence line.

"I feel strongly that this proposal is an over development of this site.”

Ziggy is also concerned Bellingen Shire Council, although advertising the DA and contacting her by letter, did not make the development application available for wider viewing online.

"A DA of this size is complex and involves a lot of issues, it should have been available to read online. Many local residents probably aren't even aware of it.

"Lifting of height restrictions with no discussion with rate payers - sets precedent for all future high rise developments.”

It is not just the new development that is worrying Ziggy, it's the old business that occupied this site.

"The service station had been operating for many years, I am sure there will be contamination problems. The four underground fuel storage tanks will need to be removed. Excavation and dumping of contaminated soil will be a huge issue. We neet to sight a full professional contamination report.”

Submissions concerning this DA closed this week.

"There needs to be proper community consultation and review, and unfortunately this has been sadly lacking in this instance.

"I'm not against development, but this particular development, in my opinion, is definitely not in the best interest of our community.

"The frontage of this building will be on Hyde St, our main street, already heavily congested. With development of this scale, likely to last two years, the heavy machinery, trucks, contractor vehicles, all vying for space will be an absolute nightmare for locals, tourism and local businesses.”