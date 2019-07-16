Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Undie-wearing carjacker arrested in Victoria
Undie-wearing carjacker arrested in Victoria
Crime

Undie-wearing carjacker arrested at hospital

16th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

A Melbourne carjacking victim has jumped into the back seat of her car to stop a near-naked man from stealing it.

A 45-year-old woman was approached by the alleged bandit in a Werribee hospital car park who pulled her from her vehicle about 5pm on Monday.

When he started to drive off, police say she jumped into the back seat and tried to stop him, but he drove off and crashed into multiple cars.

The car then crashed into an embankment and the victim tried to restrain the man before police arrived and arrested him.

The woman received minor injuries, while a police officer received hospital treatment for a minor injury sustained during the arrest.

A Bellfield man, 37, is assisting police and is likely to face court on Tuesday charged with theft-related offences.

More Stories

arrest carjacker crime undies

Top Stories

    Cultural divide prompts 'crisis' community meeting

    premium_icon Cultural divide prompts 'crisis' community meeting

    News COFFS is a city divided by the cost of arts and culture. Ratepayers will this week voice concerns over the council's $78.6 million civic space development.

    LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    premium_icon LOCKED IN: Clarence Correctional Centre GM appointed

    News Veteran of State's prison system takes on challenge

    Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    premium_icon Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    News Concerns over future of weekly event put to rest.

    HIT AND RUN: Coffs man bedridden after being struck by truck

    premium_icon HIT AND RUN: Coffs man bedridden after being struck by truck

    News ROBERT Denne's world has been flipped upside down since the incident