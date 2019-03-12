Underdogs rise and achieve mission impossible

TOP SCORER: Will Bailey drives the ball in the air for Sawtell in their win against Harwood on the weekend.

CRICKET: Many have tried and until the weekend all had failed.

Claiming victory against minor premiers Harwood at their home ground has been a tough task for every outfit in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League this season.

Travelling with a strong belief within the group that they were the team for mission impossible, Sawtell were able to get the job done in a gritty performance on Saturday and Sunday.

Harwood won the toss and elected to send the visitors in to bat on day one, which ultimately backfired on them.

Sawtell were able to knuckle down at the crease and build a decent first innings score of 191.

Trent Mitchell (21), Brad Lewis (30), Tyh Murphy (25) and Will Bailey (37) were the leading contributors.

Hayden Ensbey was the leading wicket-taker for Harwood, finishing with figures of 3/43 from 11 overs.

In reply the hosts went from untroubled to deep strife, as they fell from 0/20 to be 4/20 within the blink of an eye.

Only middle order batsman Ben McMahon (48) managed to score more than 20 runs as Harwood fell to be all out for 129.

Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan was the chief destroyer with the ball, blowing away Harwood to finish with figures of 6/58.

In the other match, the Coutts-Coffs Colts ended the Diggers' campaign after a strong showing in both their first and second innings at the crease.

Colts batted first and scored 244 while Diggers only managed 111 in reply.

Colts captain Luke Cox exploded in the second innings, blasting an unbeaten 123 for a massive win.

Harwood will now face off with the Colts this weekend to determine who will play Sawtell in the grand final.

Sawtell will host the NCCCPL grand final on March23-24.