UNDERDOGS: Rebels with nothing to lose in grand final

COMEBACK KINGS: The South Grafton Rebels reserves are ready to serve it up to the Sawtell Panthers in tomorrow's grand final.

COMEBACK KINGS: The South Grafton Rebels reserves are ready to serve it up to the Sawtell Panthers in tomorrow's grand final. South Grafton Rebels

RESERVE GRADE: Everyone loves an underdog story.

Steven Bradbury is probably the best to do it, but while he lucked out in the 2002 Winter Olympics, the path the South Grafton Rebels reserve grade side has paved to the grand final has taken a lot more than luck.

Halfway through the season the Rebels had won just two from seven of their games and you wouldn't blame them for giving up but club coach and captain Josh Nagle decided it was time for a change.

"I think the big turnaround was when we drew a line in sand and said 'this is it, if you don't want to be in this team, if you don't want to be here going to training and showing some discipline on and off the field, then there's no room for you in this team',” Nagle said.

"That was the jolt they needed. At the start we weren't putting in for each other but once we had that moment where we put our foot down it all started to turn around.”

Nagle's side were feeling the pressure at the halfway mark and frustration started to grow within the camp but the second half of the season saw the team band together and form an unbreakable bond on the field.

"I think it's been important having a playing group of guys who want to play with each other. When you've got 13 blokes out on the field that are that hungry to turn up for each other you're always going to be hard to beat,” he said.

"We were making poor choices on the field so we said let's focus on what we can control and just play the game.”

The Rebels won the last encounter with their grand final opponents, the Sawtell Panthers, with a convincing 24-18 victory and although the Panthers won the earlier bout 36-16, Nagle believes his side were worthy opponents.

"Even though they beat us by 20 points in the first game, the score didn't reflect the toughness of the game,” he said.

"They'll definitely be tough, they rely on their forwards a lot so we'll focus on that and if we can shut down the ruck we'll be a good match out wide.

"There's a good feeling within the playing group and we're very confident going into this one.”

Sawtell will go into the game at short odds but after eliminating some fine opposition, including minor premiers Grafton Ghosts, Nagle is sure his side can take the cake on Sunday afternoon.

"We're very confident, without being arrogant, that we can get the job done,” he said.

"I think the pressure is more so on them, just like it was against the Ghosts, so they'll be coming in as favourites playing closer to home as well as being the higher ranked team.

"We had nothing to lose against the Ghosts last weekend and we've got nothing to lose on Sunday.”

GAME DAY: South Grafton Rebels take on Sawtell Panthers at the Geoff King Motors Sports Grounds with kick-off at 1pm.

SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS RESERVE GRADE SIDE

1. Josh Bender

2. Djawunj Gordan

3. Parla Pearce

4. Craig Watters

5. Jade Duroux

6. Andrew Kapeen

7. Josh Nagle (c/c)

8. Al Duroux

19. Steve Kirby

10. Vinny Duroux

11. Joe Walker

12. Brian Quinlan

13. Mikey Randall

14. Josh Winderlinch

15. Tasman Randall

16. Brody Nagle

17. Kurt Scheuermann

18. Zac Nagle

9. James King

Coach: Josh Nagle

Manager: Rowan Hardy

SAWTELL PANTHERS RESERVE GRADE SIDE

1. Thomas Sanders

2. Ayden Baloh

3. Warren Jarrett

4. Cameron Kelleher

14. Kalani Morris

6. David Angus-Crouch

7. Jarod Reeves

8. Ben Groenewegen

9. Jordan Starr

10. Ivan Mulder-Pollock

11. Nathan Dyson

12. Damian Irvine (c)

13. Josh Cockbain

15. Luke Surevi

17. Jahni Kemp

18. Josh Jago-Dowdy

19. Jordon Taylor

20. Ryan Pemberton

21. Jeremy Griffith

Coach: Steve Sanders

Manager: Col Fogarty