Underdogs defy the odds to make state final

MARCHING ON: The women's North Coast Bulldogs side is through to the Country Rugby League Championships grand final.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The North Coast Bulldogs were only meant to make up the numbers in the inaugural Women's Country Rugby League Championship, the only problem is someone forgot to tell them.

The Bulldogs are now one win away from being crowned the best side in country NSW, an unbelievable feat for a team full of players new to the sport.

Women's rugby league is still in its infancy on the North Coast, with Group 2 only dabbling in the concept of females playing full contact last year.

"It's the first time for the female Country Championships, so it's pretty awesome to be through to the final,” Bulldogs coach Glenn Bampton said.

"We weren't expected to be going this far, realistically it was the southern teams who were meant to be succeeding because they have more established women's comps; but we've just kept chipping away and improving.”

The Bulldogs, whose squad includes players from the Coffs Harbour Comets, Sawtell Panthers and Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies, secured their grand final berth after defeating the Illawarra South Coast Dragons on Saturday.

The Dragons, who featured former Women's Dally M Medal winner Kezie Apps in their line-up, were expected to brush past the Bulldogs but they weren't given a sniff as they fell 24-6.

The victory means the Bulldogs will now lock horns with the Riverina Bulls in the final.

"We believe they'll be strong up the middle so hopefully our weight can hold them up,” Bampton said of the Bulls.

"From there the game plan is just to speed the game up, tire them out and get the ball to our left and right edges which is our strengths.”

Bampton said that, win or lose, he had been immensely impressed with the character of his chargers.

"The girls in this team have conducted themselves in a truly professional manner and it's a credit to them.”

The grand final is being staged at Mudgee this Saturday at 1.10pm. Both the under-18 and under-23 North Coast Bulldogs fell in their respective semi finals last weekend. The under-18s went down to the Dragons 22-18 in a thriller, while the under-23s went down to a class Monaro Colts outfit 33-6.