Actor jailed after beating pregnant girlfriend

Actor Michael Gittany (second from left) has been convicted of domestic violence after he bashed his pregnant girlfriend for suggesting an abortion.

AN actor actor who once appeared in the television series Underbelly spent 97 days in jail after he savagely bashed his new girlfriend for suggesting she would get an abortion.

Crane operator and self-described gangster rapper Michael Gittany, 35, was on remand for more than three months after he hit, scratched, pushed and spat at his girlfriend at his Illawong home.

Gittany and his girlfriend of just 10 weeks had seen a doctor after she found out she was pregnant when he lost his temper on August 6 last year.

The pair argued before the victim told Gittany their relationship was over and she was not going to have his child.

Illawong man and Underbelly actor Michael Gittany. Picture: Facebook

"Get off me, we're over, I'm done, I'm not having your kid," the victim told Gittany.

The agreed police facts stated Gittany then told his girlfriend he was going to kill her.

"The accused began to physically attack the victim, saying ... you have no idea how much I want to kill you right now, you moll," the facts stated.

"If you kill my baby I'm going to kill you."

Magistrate Jayeann Carney convicted Gittany at Sutherland Local Court of assault causing actual bodily harm and intimidation causing fear of harm.

He was sentenced to a conditional release order including supervision for two years and 100 hours of community service, reduced from a maximum of 500 hours due to his time in jail.

Gittany's lawyer said his client had described his time in prison as "terrifying".

"He may not have liked what he was told about in regards to the possible termination, but that was the time for him to restrain himself," Ms Carney said.

"He should have controlled his emotions."

Michael Gittany (seated, second from left) appears in a scene from Underbelly: Golden Mile along with Australian actor Firass Dirani (centre). Picture: Supplied

The woman was bruised, bloody and swollen with finger marks on her neck after Gittany's hour-long assault, which did not end until Gittany's parents came to investigate.

The woman had tried to leave Gittany's home when he coaxed her from her car and pushed her against a rock wall before she agreed to go back inside.

"The accused started pushing the victim...with such force she feared she would fall forward, harming the baby," the agreed police facts stated.

Gittany then locked himself in his bedroom with the woman and made several sexual advances before she forced him away.

"(The victim said) 'Get off me, we're over, I'm done, I'm not having your kid'," the facts stated.

Gittany and his girlfriend are still together and have fallen pregnant a second time after they lost their first child in a miscarriage.

Gittany appeared alongside celebrated Australian actor Firass Dirani in Underbelly: Golden Mile and in Australian film Cedar Boys.