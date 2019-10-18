Under-15s side defy the odds to win a state championship

GROUP 2’s under-15 side have defied their underdog status to take home silverware from the Country Championships finals in Wyong.

Going up against the leading regions from across the state, Group 2 stuck it to the best of them in a great display of grit and determination.

The team made the cup semi finals but had their hearts broken when they lost the match after the siren.

The result meant they were put into the trophy final against Group 6. The Group 2 boys were able to move past their semi final dissapointment and get the better of their Southern Highlands rivals.

A double to centre Christopher Bull as well as tries to Shane Davis-Caldwell and Peter Conroy were enough for the boys to register a 22-6 victory.

Coach Geoff Batten said it was good to see the side deliver on their potential in the final.

“They played to their ability, I know how they can play and they were able to put it together when it counted,” Batten said.

“Our ball control was a lot better and we were able to play our style.

“We were unlucky not to win the cup semi final so I was confident going into the trophy final because we had form.”

The side’s feat is even more impressive when you take into account the Group 2 under-15s competition only had three sides in it this year.

Batten only had players from the Coffs Harbour Comets, Kempsey Dragons and a combined Nambucca-Bowraville team to choose from.

“There wasn’t many sides but they were all high quality, so I was confident with the players we had,” he said.

“There’s definietly a few of them with a future in the game if they keep going the way they are at the moment.”

Locals won’t have to wait much longer for their next hit of rugby league, with the Group 2 Ladies 9s tackle competition set to commence on November 8. Contact your local club for details.