Uncovering talented Coffs Coast musicians

UNCOVERED: Performer Kailey Pallas and other young singer-songwriters will be helped to develop and grow their careers,

UNCOVERED: Performer Kailey Pallas and other young singer-songwriters will be helped to develop and grow their careers, contributed

UNCOVERED is the second showcase of this type designed to help new and emerging music talent to gain some live experience and exposure in a showcase setting.

The event on Thursday, September 13, at the Pier Hotel is open to all ages of the public to come and enjoy some great music talent.

The show is designed to help unearth local music talent and allow them the opportunity to gain exposure and experience, and the opportunity to potentially gain paid live work at local venues and playing support spots for national touring artists on the coast.

The first showcase had a large crowd turn out to cheer on up-and-coming talent in Coffs Harbour, and with local support there are plans in place to help create more opportunities like this event along the Coffs Coast.

Terry Ronan, one of the event organisers, highlighted the fact the area has some good local music artists that don't have the knowledge, experience and understanding of how to firstly develop their talent and then gain exposure to get the opportunity to play live and develop their craft.

Through these events and with the help of John Logan Entertainment and the Pier Hotel, local up-and-coming artists of all ages now have a platform to be able to perform and get some sound feedback on their performance.

"I have the experience and knowledge of how to help develop music artists and create opportunities for them to grow their talent and turn it into a career after spending decades in the industry," Terry said.

"I want to help create a groundswell of new talent in the area that will help carry the music industry into the future locally and potentially nationally.

"There are a lot of talented singer-songwriters out there trying to drive their music online, which is great, however gaining the opportunity to hone their skills and talent live is important if you want to be successful over a long period of time.

"Nothing can beat playing a lot a live gigs to become a great artist and entertainer."

Uncovered will be open to all acoustic music artists, solo performers, duos or small bands.

Come and support some of these new and up-and-coming music artists on Thursday, September 13, at 8pm at the Pier Hotel.