BEACH INCIDENT: A man in his mid-40s is being treated by paramedics after he was pulled out of the water unconscious.

AN UNCONSCIOUS man has been pulled out of the water at Urunga.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said the man in his mid-40s was currently being treated by paramedics.

It was reported the man suffered chest and shoulder pains. Earlier reports suggested the man had sustained head injuries.

The man will be taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital by ambulance. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the incident earlier.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 10.30am.