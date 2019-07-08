Menu
WINNER WINNER: Did you buy a lotto ticket in Gatton this week?
Unclaimed ticket has lotto searching for QLD winner

Nathan Greaves
by
8th Jul 2019 4:45 PM
ATTENTION residents of Gatton, one of you may be significantly richer than you realise.

The Facebook page for The Lott are reporting a prize-winning Gold Lotto ticket was bought from the Gatton Plaza Newsagency on the weekend, which won $774,826.59 in Saturday night's Division one draw.

The entry was unregistered and the winner has yet to come forward, so officials have no way of identifying or contacting this lucky winner.

There were only five winners in the division one draw, and only one of these winning tickets was purchased in Queensland.

Golden Casket spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to unite the player with their prize.

"We love delivering life-changing news and we can't wait to break this news to one of our latest division one winners," she said.

Residents and visitors to Gatton who bought a ticket for Saturday night's draw are urged to check their tickets, and come forward if they believe they're the winner.

"If you realise you are holding the division one winning ticket, contact Golden Casket on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize." Lauren said.

The winning numbers in the winning draw on Saturday July 6 were 30, 23, 15, 44, 18 and 41, while the supplementary numbers were 1 and 5.

