Unclaimed super: $70 million in the region

LOCALS are encouraged to check if they have any lost or unclaimed superannuaton with the Australian Tax Office releasing its latest figures.

As at 30 June this year, there were over 6.3 million lost and ATO-held super accounts worth almost $18 billion.

Nationals Member for Cowper Luke said with 18,324 unclaimed accounts worth $70,384,355 in Cowper, it is a great reminder for people to check.

"There are many ways people can lose contact with their superannuation, including changing jobs, which may force them into a new superannuation fund, moving homes, or not updating their details with their superannuation fund," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"I encourage everyone to log onto the ATO website to check if they have any unclaimed superannuation."

The Minister for Revenue and Financial Services, Kelly O'Dwyer said the Turnbull Government has introduced a package of reforms that will deliver a strong and modern superannuation system that is solely focused on delivering outcomes for all Australian super fund members who rely on these funds to secure their retirement.

This includes legislation to extend choice for fund to workers under enterprise bargaining agreements or workplace determinations.

"Our changes will ensure more than one million workers have the right to choose their own superannuation fund if they are currently prevented from doing so because of enterprise bargaining agreements or workplace determinations," Minister O'Dwyer said.

"This will help to reduce the number of multiple accounts which inevitably lead to unclaimed and lost superannuation."

Click here to see if you have unclaimed super.