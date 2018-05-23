Driver’s own footage condemns him

Drivers own dashcam does him in

Drivers own dashcam does him in

A SYDNEY man's dashcam footage from his own car - which showed him hurtling down a suburban street at twice the speed limit - has been used to send him to jail for drink-driving.

Michael John Mills was filmed speeding down the Great Western Highway in February before ploughing into the side of a family home in Kingswood.

The 29-year-old was more than four times over the legal drink-driving limit and was sentenced to at least six months behind bars in Penrith Local Court on Tuesday.

The footage shows Mills speeding down the road in his Volkswagen Amarok, averaging 124km/h in a 60km/h speed zone.

Mills speeds off after being stopped at a red light at the intersection of the Great Western Highway and Bringelly Rd before cutting across three lanes of traffic and clipping a white Toyota Camry while trying to overtake it.

Mills veered off the road and drives through a fence. Picture: Penrith Local Court

This briefly sends him on to the median strip but he soon gets back on to the highway and continues to dangerously weave through traffic.

The dashcam shows Mills lose control of the ute once more, veering off the road and ploughing through a fence before finally smashing into the side of a house.

Thankfully, no one was injured and the owner of the house can be heard asking Mills if he is okay.

"Yeah, yeah, thanks," he replies.

He then smashes through the side of a family house. Picture: Penrith Local Court

A witness alerted a passing highway patrol car to the accident and Mills was arrested after returning a positive breath-test reading.

At Penrith Police Station a further test revealed that he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.224.

Mills pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving and not giving particulars to another driver involved in a crash.

Magistrate Stephen Corry sentenced him to a maximum of 12 months in jail, with a non-parole period of six months.

Mr Corry said it was pure "luck" no one had been injured or killed.

He was sentenced to six months in prison. Picture: Facebook

"You just ignored the safety of the public both consuming a large amount of antidepressants and alcohol.

"You were travelling at a high speed, you were barely in control, down a part of the Great Western Hwy.

"You collide with a vehicle while trying to change lanes and ultimately collide with a house and into the bedroom of that house.

"If it had happened moments before, we would have been talking about the death of someone."

Mills was also disqualified from driving for six months and his car will have to be fitted with an Interlock device for two years, which will means he will have to take a breath-test every time he wants to drive.

He indicated he would appeal the sentence, with an appeal date set for June 19.