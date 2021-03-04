Unauthorised tattoo parlour caught out in Coffs

A tattoo parlour has been caught out in Coffs Harbour operating without the appropriate consent.

It is currently operating within a rear demountable shed on Vera Drive.

The business is known as Happily Ever Inked.

The operators have been asked to submit a development application to Coffs Harbour City Council to bring it in line with the appropriate planning laws.

The development application lodged in February seeks consent to approve the fit-out of an existing garage. The double brick garage will help to alleviate any concerns about noise impacts on neighbours.

The studio fit-out will include:

- A waiting area

- Reception area

- Two cleaning areas

- Tattoo area and a one-way flow system.

Two staff will work there and the hours of operation will be between 10 am and 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

A total of three parking spaces will be provided on-site, with one parking space for the home business.

