Unanimous rejection of boarding house

A proposal for a boarding house in the centre of town has been unanimously rejected by Coffs Harbour City Councillors.

Plans for 2A Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour, would have seen 11-rooms housing 19 people.

An existing dwelling would have been demolished to make way for the $1,200,000 project.

During two rounds of public consultation 22 submissions (and a petition with 31 signatures), all against the proposal, were received.

Some of the submissions raised questions about how the boarding house would be managed. A Council report outlined that by law, an on-site manager is only required if there are 20 or more residents. Plans for 2A Gundagai Place indicated there would be 19 lodgers at any one time with an off-site manager appointed to handle complaints. A recommended draft condition was the manager’s contact details be provided to Council.

The location at 2A Gundagai Place was considered inappropriate for such a development.

Despite community concerns the recommendation before Councillors at their recent meeting was to approve the development.

While it was acknowledged Coffs Harbour is in desperate need of more affordable housing, there were concerns the already busy location was inappropriate for such a development.

Cr Sally Townley said it was not the right place to have 19 people “crammed in” and she moved a motion to reject the proposal which was supported by Cr George Cecato.

When put to the vote it was carried unanimously.

An impression of how the four-storey hotel at the Diggers Beach resort will look.

It was a long night for Councillors with a number of controversial development applications on the agenda including one for a $22m upgrade at Aanuka Beach Resort.

RELATED: $22m resort upgrade gets the green light

The sale of Council buildings to fund the $76.5m Cultural and Civic Space was also on the agenda and for the first time in almost six months Councillors voted unanimously on the matter.

Four Council buildings, including the chambers in Castle St, were up for sale to help fund the Cultural and Civic Space.

The decision could pave the way for the removal of Council staff and administration offices (other than library, gallery and museum) from the controversial build - one of the key objections from the community.

RELATED: Council offices could make way for commercial ventures

Just before 10.30pm Councillors had to vote on whether or not they would proceed with the meeting. Crs Paul Amos and Michael Adendorff were the only ones who wanted to call it a night, so they all pressed on with business.

So after kicking off at 5pm the meeting finally concluded at 11pm.