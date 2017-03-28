30°
Unacceptable behaviour is hijacking local sport

28th Mar 2017 6:00 AM

IT WAS my unpleasant experience to witness appalling behaviour by some spectators, and apparently by some players, at a weekend sporting final.

Verballing players, shouting out insults to players, umpires and other spectators, disgusting language and drunken behaviour were all too obvious on display.

The unfortunate aspect to this scene is that it was carried out by adults who, one would think, should be setting an example to younger players, particularly their own children.

If these "adults" consider this acceptable behaviour on and around the sporting field then it is quite obvious they would consider such obnoxious behaviour acceptable in all aspects of civic society.

Former Australian of the Year, Lt. General David Morrison, stated that the behaviour we pass by is the behaviour we accept.

As such, I could not accept this type of behaviour and clearly made my feelings known to these people.

Consequently, I was also insulted, notably by a leading official and sadly, some of the younger players, who were on the receiving end of this behaviour, are seriously considering further participation in the sport.

So come on adults, set an example, call out this type of behaviour and we will not only have true sportspeople but a society that will be based upon decency and positive values.

Alan Merritt

Orara High School.
After countless knockbacks one business stepped up

I AM a work studies teacher at Orara High School.

My students and I found it very difficult to find work placement in Coffs Harbour. 　

It is disappointing that many businesses in our community are unwilling to engage with students keen to develop employment skills whilst remaining to the end of Year 12.　

Having said this I would like to publically acknowledge the generous spirit of Birch Carrol and Coyle for taking two wonderful students for a week's experience this term.

Thumbs up to Elyse and Sue for taking a risk and supporting youth training and initiative.

Merryn Crocker

 

 

Seniors slugged again

PRIVATE health insurance is set to rise once again as it does every April.

The Federal Government has given its' rubber stamp to health funds to raise their fees by a widely publicised 4.8%.　

What they have omitted to tell everyone is that the Government contribution has been reduced from 40% for those over 70 years to 34.57% in 2017.

This in effect means the increase to people with private health insurance will rise by 7%.

It is not good enough when we are encouraged to take out private coverage to ease the burden on our overloaded public system and yet this increase of almost $11 per fortnight is far in excess of any pension increase.

The annoying thing is the "cloak of secrecy" under which the Federal Government has increased the net burden on pensioners who are least able to afford it.

This, together with the co-payment the Government has introduced is yet another example of how out of touch they are with every day Australians. Shame.　

Robert Kennedy, Toormina

 

Contradictions in Queensland

I HAVE been receiving emails from office of the Queensland Premier, defending the proposed Adani coal mine, which will increase Greenhouse emissions and exacerbate climate change.

One of the consequences will be higher ocean temperatures leading to stronger and more frequent cyclones.

In the meantime the "caring" Premier is on every TV program warning northern Queenslanders to take category 4 Cyclone Debbie very seriously.

Just after returning from India where she went begging for a new mega coal mine. Please.

Wayne Evans

 

 

Celebrating the best of this community

HOW privileged are we to have such a diversity of nations and cultures in our midst.

Congratulations to the organisers of Harmony Day and the hundreds of people who took part in the various performances, children's activities, food, workshops or just being spectators.

While it is not possible to ignore the trauma that made fleeing their homes necessary for the refugee families it is truly a delight to see the many tiny children who will grow up and take their place as Australians with no memories of persecution and suffering.

The final parade around the Botanical Gardens led by Travis Ross was a joyous finale to a wonderful day.

Margaret England, Korora

 

Children would eventually pay for their child care support

SOME newspapers carried reports stating that I supported the $1.6 billion childcare legislation that recently passed through Parliament. That is not true.

While it's true the amendments Senator Hinch and I insisted upon in discussions with the Government removed childcare subsidies for people on incomes over $350,000, neither Senator Bernardi nor I supported the legislation even after it was amended.

First of all, it is wrong that people on low incomes should pay for the childcare of rich people.

Only three politicians in the federal parliament earn more than the cut-off point.

I tried to reduce subsidies further for people earning more than $200,000 but even Labor, the Greens and the Nick Xenophon team opposed this.

Second, it's wrong for childless people to be forced to pay for the choices of others.

As I told parliament, forcing people who can't have children to pay for those who do is like forcing those in wheelchairs to pay for the running shoes of the able bodied.

Finally, I opposed it because we need to fix the budget debt and deficit.

We won't be doing our kids any favours if they are paying off the debt in 20 years' time.

David Leyonhjelm

Liberal Democrats Senator for NSW, Drummoyne

