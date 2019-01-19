Menu
Lismore Greyhound track. is closed indefinitely
CLOSED: 'Unacceptable' injuries at Lismore greyhound track

Cathy Adams
by
19th Jan 2019 8:04 AM
GREYHOUND Racing NSW (GRNSW) has advised the Lismore track will be closed indefinitely following an inordinate number of injuries at the track.

GRNSW issued a statement saying: "This decision is made as a result of unacceptably high levels of major injuries and fatalities at the track over the past 12 months".

The Greyhound Racing NSW statement read: "GRNSW has announced that all racing and trialling activity at the Lismore track will be suspended pending the completion of an assessment of track safety by an independent panel of experts.

"GRNSW regrets any inconvenience caused to participants as a result of the track closure, but greyhound welfare and safety remains GRNSW's key priority."

