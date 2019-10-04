Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The United Nations has called on the Northern Territory to raise the age of criminal responsibility and “explicitly prohibit” the use of force, including restraints, on children in detention.
The United Nations has called on the Northern Territory to raise the age of criminal responsibility and “explicitly prohibit” the use of force, including restraints, on children in detention.
Crime

UN calls for ban on use of force, restraints on children

by JASON WALLS
4th Oct 2019 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE United Nations has called on the Northern Territory to raise the age of criminal responsibility and "explicitly prohibit" the use of force, including restraints, on children in detention.

In a report released on Friday, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child urged Australia to "bring its child justice system fully into line" with the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In response, Territory Families Minister Dale Wakefield said the NT Government had invested in early intervention, family support and community-based justice programs.

Ms Wakefield said the government's supported bail and back on track programs were keeping kids out of jail and partnerships with indigenous organisations were tackling the systemic issue of overrepresentation.

"Our youth justice reforms ensure that young people face the consequences of their actions in a way that puts them on a pathway to be better citizens, not better criminals - breaking the cycle of crime," she said.

children crime juvenile justice un

Top Stories

    Police appeal to public after spate of car thefts

    premium_icon Police appeal to public after spate of car thefts

    News A SPATE of car thefts in the Coffs/Clarence district this week has prompted police to ask the community for help to track down the vehicles.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Police and youth engage - and get a good feed too

    premium_icon Police and youth engage - and get a good feed too

    News SKATEBOARDS and snags proved a winning combo at Thursday’s Youth Engagement Day.

    ‘Ahead of his time’: Locals grieve loss of a legend

    premium_icon ‘Ahead of his time’: Locals grieve loss of a legend

    News How the forefather of so much in Coffs Harbour changed the lives of local youth.