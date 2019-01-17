Menu
LOCAL CAFE FIRE: An umbrella was blown by the wind into power lines outside a local coffee shop.
Umbrella caught in power line sparks fire

by Meg Gannon
17th Jan 2019 2:27 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM

CUSTOMERS were sent running from Marissa's Coffee Shop, on Nicholson St, after an umbrella blew into power lines, causing a fire on the roof.

Just before 1pm yesterday, employees heard a loud bang an evacuated customers.

The umbrella blew into powerlines in a freak gust of wind, setting off sparks.

The roof, between Marissa's and the neighbouring bottle shop, caught fire shortly after.

Police and fire brigade officers responded immediately and an ambulance arrived shortly after 1pm.

Senior-Sergeant Terry McCullough explained the damage tothe surrounding areas.

"Traffic lights have gone out on the Warrego (Highway)," Sen-Sgt McCullough said at the time.

"It's being managed by police until Main Roads can take over."

One person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.

