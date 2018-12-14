Ultimate last minute Christmas gadget gift guide

Have you left your Christmas shopping to the last minute and are struggling for gift ideas?

No need to worry because we have you covered with our ultimate gadget gift guide offering ideas for every budget.

THE BEST GADGET THIS CHRISTMAS:

PLAYSTATION CLASSIC - $149.99

PlayStation Classic screen shot for Scene tech pages.

Following the trend of nostalgic gaming reboots, Sony has released the PlayStation Classic - a miniature version of the original PlayStation console which has been preloaded with 20 of the best games from the era.

The design of PlayStation Classic perfectly mirrors the original console and comes complete with two wired controllers, plus a virtual memory card to save your progress.

Some of the games included on the system are Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil: Director's Cut, Syphon Filter and Tekken 3. Great for the big kids in your home.

EVERYTHING ELSE FROM LOWEST TO HIGHEST:

XBOX GAME PASS - $10.95 (MONTHLY)

It's like the Netflix of gaming.

Xbox Game Pass is a new subscription service which gives you unlimited access to over 100 of the latest and greatest Xbox titles.

With new games added every month, including first-party AAA titles such as Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 4, and backwards compatible classics like Banjo-Kazooie or Halo: Combat Evolved, Xbox Game Pass is your ticket to endless play for one low-cost, monthly subscription.

JUST CAUSE 4 - $69

The game is known for its massive explosions.

Just Cause 4 is an action-adventure game developed by Avalanche Studios and published by Square Enix.

The fourth game in the Just Cause series follows rogue agent Rico Rodriguez into a huge South American world home of conflict, oppression and extreme weather conditions.

Strap into your wingsuit, equip your fully customizable grappling hook, and get ready for all the over-the-top explosions and mayhem fans of the franchise have come to love.

RED DEAD REDEMPTION II - $79

Red Dead Redemption 2 screen shot for Scene tech page.

From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption comes what many have dubbed the game of the year.

Set during the end of the wild west era, Red Dead Redemption II is a western-themed action-adventure game that centres on Arthur Morgan - an outlaw who must rob, steal and fight his way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive.

The open-world game has been widely praised for its considerable level of detail, with the single player campaign offering more than 100 hours of playability.

Red Dead Redemption II also offers an online mode which transforms the vast and deeply detailed environment into a living online world shared by multiple players.

This game's value for money cannot be questioned.

TAOTRONICS ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES - $79.99

These look like Bose QCII at first sight.

If you're looking to get the benefit of the noise cancelling headphones without breaking the bank, this $80 product could be worth your while.

Taotronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones look very similar to the Bose QuietComfort II, although don't expect the same premium materials in the build.

The product is surprisingly good when it comes to the active noise cancellation of low frequency sounds, however it struggles with those on the higher end of the scale.

Battery life is the real hero of this product, with the headphones capable of 25 hours playback when they are fulled charged. Not a bad choice considering the cost.

4. SPIDER-MAN PS4 GAME - $99.95

Screen shot from the new Spider-Man PS4 video game.

Set in a present-day New York City, Spider-Man tells a fresh storyline not previously explored in an existing comic book, video game or film.

In addition to the main story mission, there are a number of side missions and tasks which can be completed in order to get unlock new gadgets, suits and powers.

Each of these missions vary enough to ensure you will not get bored, with the rewards highly addictive.

Whether swinging across the skyline or fighting a base filled with enemies, the mechanics of the game of really easy to master and allow for a range of approaches to missions.

Spider-Man offers more than 20 hours gameplay which is good value for money.

Overall, this is one of the best cinematic titles in a very long time and fans of superhero movies will not be disappointed.

W D GAMING DRIVE - $119

For the avid gamer, the WD Gaming Drive is the perfect gaming accessory for Christmas.

This sleek and portable storage device allows gamers to quickly expand the capacity on their compatible gaming consoles by up to 4TB, which is enough to stores many as 100 HD games.

Set up is fast and easy, with the WD Gaming Drive connected using an included cable.

The WD Gaming Drive is the perfect pair to high capacity games, such as the newly released Fallout 76 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

HP SPROCKET NEW EDITION - $179

HP Sprocket portable printers FOR WEEKEND LOVE IT

The HP Sprocket New Edition allows you to instantly print 5 x 7.6cm photos directly from your smartphone or Instagram in only 40 seconds.

The innovative no-ink HP ZINK Photo Paper technology means there's no mess, with the sticky-back prints also great for scrapbooking or hanging.

HP has also included an augmented reality feature to offer an interactive experience to bring your print to life after the moment has passed.

JBL FREE X HEADPHONES - $199.95

JBL Free X Truly Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Audio heavyweight JBL has released its latest pair of true wireless in-ear lifestyle headphones.

The Free X headphones offer JBL's signature sound alongside a long lasting battery life offering 24 hours of combined playback - a pocket-size smart charging case makes topping up easy.

JBL includes multi-size ear tips and silicone sleeves to ensure a comfortable fit regardless of whether you're using the product for your morning commute or a sweaty workout.

The bluetooth connected headphones also offers hands-free calling and voice controls through Siri or Google Now. This product is truly worth your time and money.

SENNHEISER CX SPORT - $199

These are a great option for people scared to lose ear buds.

Sennheiser's Bluetooth CX Sport headphones adopt the popular over-neck wire design and ear-fin adaptors to offer extra protection when working out.

The product also offers splash and sweat resistance for peace of mind during even the most gruelling workouts.

On the cable you will find the volume rocker, power button and micro-USB charging port, with the CX Sport delivering an outstanding six hour battery life.

Impressively the headphones can offer an hour of playback after just 10 minutes of charging, while the battery will ready to go after just 1.5 hours.

FITBIT CHARGE 3 - $229.95

The Fitbit Charge 3 is a fitness tracker with a swimproof body, heart-rate monitor, and a seven-day battery life.

Fitbit's third generation Charge device offers exercise, sleep and heart rate tracking in a more lightweight design than some of the other models from the brand.

The company's most advanced heart rate sensors and algorithms help deliver insights to ensure you know when you're in fat burn, cardio and peak zones.

Fitbit has also built the product to have the ability to automatically recognise exercise and record it without having to go through annoying menus.

The Charge 3 has also been made water-resistant up to 50M.

Offering more just health and fitness tracking, the Charge 3 is also packed with smart features that are compatible with iPhones and Androids to help you stay connected, while the impressive battery promises a seven day lifespan.

FITBIT VERSA - $299

Fitbit Versa

Fitbit has returned with a fresh design that could easily be worn by both men and women.

The Versa uses the same square watch face as Apple, with curves around the edges to offer a softer appearance.

While it's only available in a single size, the default case and silicone strap has three different combinations including a black aluminium case and strap, a rose gold case with a peach strap, and a silver case with grey strap - you can also purchase other bands for an additional cost.

The 1.34-inch touchscreen is bright and clear, and has a resolution of 300 by 300 pixels.

Fitbit gives the option to select from a myriad of customisable clock faces to meet your own personal tastes.

Fitbit has designed it to measures your daily steps, but it can also record over 15 different exercise modes including cycling, interval training and weight sessions.

And given it's waterproof up to 50 metres, you can also record swimming.

AMAZON ECHO SHOW - $349

The Echo Show offers the same functionality as the Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot, but goes further by including a 10-inch LCD screen to enhance the experience.

It's screen will display the lyrics or album art when listening to music or you can receive videos from news outlets on the screen.

In addition to hands-free voice calling, the Echo Show supports video calls to using the product's 5MP camera.

Similar to other products in the range, the Alexa Show acts as a hub for compatible smart home devices, with the ability to turn on your lights, start your vacuum or anything else enabled by voice-commands.

The added addition of the touch screen means the product can also display feeds from compatible security cameras and baby monitors.

SONY WH-1000XM3 - $399

Sony's WH-1000XM3 active noise-cancelling headphones deliver more cushioning and touch-sensitive controls.

Lose yourself in silence with Sony's impressive WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones which effectively block out background sound.

The headphones automatically detect what you're doing and adjust its ambient sound control settings accordingly, with another feature allowing you to communicate without having to take the headphones off.

Sony has designed the product to have soft earpads that help distribute pressure evenly to ensure maximum comfort.

The headphones proprietary LDAC codec also provides exceptional sound quality that's virtually similar to that of a wired connection.

Sony has also included an impressive gesture control pad located on the right-hand cup which is controlled with simple swipes.

D-LINK COVR MESH WI-FI SYSTEM - $499

D-Link Covr AC1200 mesh router system.

D-Link's Covr Wi-Fi system will improve your coverage and speed.

The product includes three base stations powered by USB-C connectors, which are placed around your home to act as Wi-Fi hot spots to ultimately create a mesh network.

Covr units come pre-paired and are easily to set up using an Android or iOS app, with the system's Wi-Fi protected set-up button creating an instant connection to new devices without the need to enter new settings or passwords.

Each of the three units also have two on-board gigabit ethernet ports which help free up wireless bandwidth for people using gaming consoles or smart TVs.

The three hot spots are also capable of supplying Wi-Fi access to up to 465sq m, with speeds up to 1200Mbp.

PHILIPS AIRFRYER XXL - $499

Philips Airfryer is a healthy way to get food

Have you ever wanted to eat fried food but feel too guilty?

The Philips Airfryer XXL is a way create crispy food with 90 per cent less fat than if it was deep fried in oil.

This is made possible by using a 'tornado' of hot air to melt away fat, which is captured in the bottom of the airfryer for easy disposal.

The product has five preset cooking programs and is made of removable parts that are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Philips has created the airfyer large enough to fit a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries, and the unit comes with a recipe booklet offering more than 30 delicious dishes.

And proving its versatility, the product can also be used to bake, grill and roast your favourite foods at home.

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH - $649

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is the company's first to feature its own mobile connection to work independently of a smartphone.

The Galaxy Watch is Samsung's latest foray into the wearable space that is compatible with both iOS and Android phones - unlike Apple Watch which is just iOS.

Users have the choice between a larger 46mm version or a smaller 42mm watch, with the both models available in Midnight Black, Silver and Rose Gold.

Both models of the watch run on Samsung's easy to learn Tizen software, with an automatic fitness tracker that works within a minute of starting a workout - the watch has GPS built in so you can rest easy knowing it's accurately recording workout distance too.

For those who like to go in the water, the watch has IP68 dust and water resistance and pressure testing has shown the gadget is good down to 50 metres.

Like other smartwatches, Samsung's Galaxy Watch has a sleep tracking feature, which offers a breakdown of how much time you spend snoozing and the different sleep states.

The smaller model has a 270mAh battery, while the larger model has an impressive 472mAh battery - more than enough for a couple of days wear.

Samsung has also added cellular version to give people the freedom to leave both their smartphone and wallet at home.

BREWFLO BEER DISPENSER - $699

This wonderful product gives you cold beers from tap at home.

Using the BeerDroid (see below) you can make kegs, which are placed into the BrewFlo.

The temperature controlled beer dispenser will then give you beer on tap in your home, while also telling you how many more delicious brewskis you have remaining.

BEERDROID - $799

The Brewart online store is where you can purchase the “BrewPrints” designed for the machine.

The BeerDroid is the world's first fully automated personal brewer - think the Nespresso of making beers.

All you need to do is fill the unit with 10-litres of water, drop in the ingredients purchased from the BrewArt online store, select your beer type and then press start.

Depending on the type of beer you are brewing, the system will ensure it stays at the correct temperature for the perfect taste.

As the BeerDroid is Wi-Fi-enabled, you can connect to it an Android or iOS app and then follow the brewing process in real-time.

Once fermenting is complete, the app will send you a notification and then the BeerDroid will enter storage mode until you are ready to bottle or keg.

PHILIPS LUMEA PRESTIGE IPL - $799

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL

For long lasting hair free skin, Philips Lumea IPL offers a safe and convenient treatment. Philips IPL technology helps hair follicles to shed naturally, leaving behind amazingly smooth skin.

The new model is Philips' most advanced yet - preventing hair regrowth for up to 8 weeks, allowing cordless freedom and providing faster treatment time (lower legs in 15 minutes).

PHILIPS SERIES 3000 AIR PURIFIER - $949

The Philips Air Purifier Series 3000 promises to make air cleaner at all times.

The Philips Air Purifier Series 3000 uses smart sensors to measure the air quality of the room and automatically selects the appropriate setting to keep the air quality at an optimum level.

They say purifying the air helps you breathe easier, particularly if you have asthma, hay fever or other breathing conditions.

It achieves this by identifying fine particles and removing them using three different filters - a pre-filter captures large particles like hair and dust, an activated carbon filter absorbs harmful gases such as TVOC, smoke and odours and a HEPA-13 filter captures ultrafine particles unseen by the human eye such as pollen and dust mites.

SAMSUNG N950 SOUNDBAR - $1999

Samsung N950 sound bar system.

Samsung and Harmon Kardon have teamed up to create the ultimate cinematic experience direct from your couch with the premium Samsung N950.

The simple one-bar set-up features 7.1.4 channel audio and 17 built-in speakers, including upward-firing and side-firing speakers.

The N950 is also controlled by Samsung TV's latest One Remote to ensure your stocking isn't full of confusing remotes to mess up your living room.

JURA Z8 COFFEE MACHINE - $4490

$4490 is a lot for a coffee machine, but it's Christmas so yolo

The Z8 makes barista quality coffee, with 16 different specialities at the touch of a button.

Using a special preparation method to combine the coffee with hot water during the extraction process allows the machine is able to produce full-bodied coffees.

A precise 4.3" high-resolution touchscreen colour display makes selecting your brew an ease, with the frothy milk also automated using a glass cup and tube.

All the is requited of the user is to put the coffee beans into the top of the machine and fill up the 2.4 litre water tank.

