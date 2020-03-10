The ultimate guide to asking your folks about home care

A new, innovative guide has been created which will give family members the tools and confidence to discuss home care packages with their loved ones sooner.



Most older Australians want to stay at home as long as possible - and research shows that there are clear psychological and physiological benefits associated with doing just that.



But over this decade alone the annual growth of Australia's ageing population (65 years and older) is set to double that of the total population.



This in turn will place considerable strain on an already struggling funding system and significantly increase the time it takes vulnerable people to have their home care package approved.



The issue is compounded by the fact that many of the ageing people on waitlists - in particular for high-level packages - have immediate care needs, which can lead to premature and unwanted residential care admissions or significant declines in health and ability.



But fortunately, new home care innovator myHomecare has partnered with clinical psychologist Jo Lamble to create How To Ask Your Folks - a guide to encourage families to have the conversation about home care sooner.

Top clinical psychologist Jo Lamble.

The guide covers topics like when to have the conversation, how to prepare, conversation starters and what to do if it doesn't go according to plan.



Ultimately the guide can be used to start the home care journey so that the necessary support and services are in place when they need them.



The myHomecare chief customer officer Emma Cornwell said the guide is the perfect platform to discuss home care packages sooner with loved ones.



"We are encouraging families to connect with their ageing loved ones to find out what care they need in the home so they can enjoy the benefits of independent living for longer," Ms Cornwell said.



"We know that the conversation can be difficult but talking openly and honestly sooner, rather than later, means that the elderly have sufficient support, providing peace of mind to loved ones."



Clinical psychologist Jo Lamble said the guide will help people address some of the difficulties they have when discussing home care with older people.



"Most older people feel worried that this option might be taken away from them if they admit frailty," she said.



"For many, these conversations are misunderstood and are often interpreted as a judgement on their ability to remain independent."



For advice and the downloadable guide on how to have the conversation about home care with loved ones go to myhomecare.com.au.