Ultimate convenience by the beach

FIRST NATIONAL SELLING AGENT CAROLINE CAMPBELL'S Property Pick of the Week is this beach-side apartment.

Caroline, tell us about this home:

This is a spacious, single level, contemporary apartment on the first floor of the 'Sunrise on the Beach' complex.

There are two undercover balconies - spacious entertaining one to south, and smaller undercover one to the north.

It has a trendy master retreat with large walk-in wardrobe/dressing room.

The apartment features a very low maintenance floor plan with tiles throughout and spacious, light interiors.

The great pool setting at the complex is perfect for a quick dip at any time of the day and intercom access provides peace of mind regarding security.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The excellent location is very hard to beat; walk on the flat to the beach, excellent cafes, across the road to the bowling club, and down the road to the Jetty precinct.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Any buyers requiring convenience, location and low maintenance.

Everything is easily reachable on foot and the excellent complex provides security as well as direct lift access to the front door.

COFFS HARBOUR

6/51-53 Ocean Pde

3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $570,000

INSPECT: Wednesday August 23, 4.30-5.00pm

CONTACT: Caroline Campbell, First National 0402 889 441