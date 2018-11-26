ULTIMATE BETRAYAL: Child, 10, lured into shed

A 10-YEAR-OLD Fraser Coast girl was asked to go to the back shed while her family had an afternoon sleep inside their home.

What happened next was a sickening sexual attack by a father figure which scarred the young victim in more ways than one.

The 45-year-old man responsible pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court to seven charges including rape, deprivation of liberty and indecent treatment of a child.

Crown prosecutor Chontelle Farnsworth said the Glenwood man, who cannot be named to protect the victim, was the child's step-father.

The court heard the man lured the girl into the shed pulled down her pants, touched her genitals and tried to get her to touch his.

When the girl refused and tried to run away, he grabbed her by the arm and anally raped her.

She was only freed when her mother called her from the house.

Ms Farnsworth revealed that following his arrest, the man broke his bail conditions seven times after failing to report to the police station on four occasions, joining a church where there were children present and beginning a relationship with a woman who had children.

"This offending was against a young 10-year-old girl for whom he was in a position of trust, it is a complete betrayal of that trust," Mrs Farmsworth said.

"He was in the household with that family since she was a young child. He was essentially a father figure to her, a position where he should have been protecting her and not offending against her."

Defence Barrister Paul Ruttledge said his client was a disability pensioner and took medication for severe pain.

"He volunteered to do the mowing at the church and said he didn't have any connection with children but he accepts he should not have joined the church. He met a women there and started a relationship and visited her during the day, sometimes he stayed the night when the children were not home," Mr Ruttledge said.

Mr Ruttledge submitted the man's decision to plead guilty "saved" the traumatised victim and child witnesses from giving evidence at trial.

However, Ms Farnsworth said the lateness of the plea change meant the child witnesses still believed they were testifying until 10am that morning.

Judge Brian Devereaux said as a result from the victim impact statements "the child cannot trust men and many things remind her of what happened".

"There has been no explanation as to why this (offending) came about," he said.

The man had already served a total of 143 days in custody and received to a head sentence of seven years in jail.

He will be eligible for parole on October 21 2020.