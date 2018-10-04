Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Ulmarra harassed by more truckies
News

ULMARRA: Some truckies will never learn...

Jenna Thompson
by
4th Oct 2018 1:54 PM

TRUCK drivers travelling through Ulmarra at night are at it again harassing its residents.

The CCTV footage, which was shared to the Australian Trucking Association, shows one truck driver repeatedly tooting their horn as they enter Ulmarra. 

A second truck is heard sounding their horn for an extended period of time toward the end of the footage.

For months, Ulmarra residents have had to endure a small handful of rogue truck drivers intent on disturbing the peace through harassment such as this latest example.

In response to this, one resident installed a CCTV camera to capture the behaviour.

Last month, one truck driver was caught in the act by Highway Patrol. 

Related Items

harrassment let's not wait lets not wait truck driver ulmarra
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bid for greater regulation squashed

    premium_icon Bid for greater regulation squashed

    News The bid for greater regulation of the blueberry industry in the Bellingen Shire has been squashed.

    • 4th Oct 2018 2:00 PM
    Farmers who flout the law should get out of the industry

    premium_icon Farmers who flout the law should get out of the industry

    News Blueberry farmers who exploit their workers have been put on notice.

    Plan in motion to set a default power price

    premium_icon Plan in motion to set a default power price

    News PUTTING a cap on power prices could increase household bills.

    Tragic end after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    Tragic end after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    News Highway reopened after four hours of closures

    Local Partners