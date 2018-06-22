ULMARRA BLACK SPOT: 'No more excuses'

APPALLED: Former ambulance officer Wade Walker has called out Roads and Maritime Services for failing in their duty of care to the Ulmarra family impacted by the latest highway truck crash.

FORMER Clarence Valley paramedic Wade Walker has called out Roads and Maritime Services for failing in their duty of care following a truck crash at Ulmarra.

About 9.30pm Monday, a B-double rolled over, coming within metres of destroying the Brown family home.

"I have spoken to Krystal and Ryan (Brown) and, as a former paramedic, I'm concerned about the whole family's welfare, including the three daughters," he said.

"They are shocked, they hear brakes at night and are terrified. They're living in fear."

Mr Walker said he was appalled by the lack of support given to the Brown family who have now been directly impacted by a truck crash for the third time.

"I'm concerned for their mental welfare ... why hasn't somebody, as a duty of care from the government, addressed that?" Mr Walker said.

RMS has provided some financial support for the Brown family following Monday's incident, including a generator, clean-up services and the delivery of new turf after their diesel-stained lawn was scraped clean.

But Mr Walker believes that isn't enough.

"Have the new 50km/h extensions solved the problem? No. Is it going to solve the problem? No, it's not," he said.

"I believe the RMS should rent them a property, wherever they want to go, until the completion of the highway. Otherwise, if they say no to that, they're obligated by their duty of care to put a speed camera up and they need to put up the Thrie-Beam guardrail barriers."

Mr Walker said he was also disappointed with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis' response to the recent incident.

"Gulaptis has a duty of care toward his constituents to provide safety and security," he said.

"He called them the morning after it happened but he hasn't been to see them, to check if they're all right. He drives past their house every day on his way to his Grafton office."

Mr Walker said he had attended a number of crashes at Ulmarra during his time as a paramedic, making him question why it hadn't been listed as a black spot.

"In 1988 when the Brisbane Expo was on, on that particular bend, from memory, five or six people were killed in the one crash so that alone indicates it's a trouble spot," he said.

"I also attended one where a truck had crashed and the prime mover part was completely within the lounge room of the Stokes' house.

"John Stokes and his wife had decided to go to bed early, John was in the bathroom brushing his teeth while his wife had gone to bed when the truck came through.

"John later said had they not gone to bed early, they would have been sitting in the lounge room watching TV and they all would have been killed."

Mr Walker said that like the Stokes family, luck had so far been on the side of the Browns, but it was only a matter of time before it ran out.

"So far we've averted a significant tragedy, which is just sheer luck, but it's a ticking time bomb," he said.

"We don't want to see any sort of tragedy with the Brown family, we need to see results done on this as a matter of emergency.

"No more excuses."