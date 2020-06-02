Menu
Boris Johnson last week declared Britain “past the peak” of its outbreak. Picture: Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images
News

UK's new coronavirus bonk ban

2nd Jun 2020 12:30 PM

Britain, which has the world's second-worst death toll behind the United States, eased restrictions despite warnings from health officials that the risk of spreading COVID-19 was still too great.

Some elementary classes reopened and people could have limited contact with family and friends, but only outdoors and with social distancing.

Buried in the document is a new regulation which explicitly bans meeting up with anyone from outside your household in your own home - which effectively bans sex with anyone living outside a household.

It reads: "No person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors, and consists of two or more persons.

"There is a gathering when two or more people are present together in the same place in order to engage in any form of social interaction with each other, or to undertake any other activity with each other."

Previous regulations did not include the wording about private places as travel restrictions categorically urged people to stay in their homes except for food shopping and exercise.

People caught travelling without a reasonable excuse could be prosecuted, but the wording did not include what happened when you were in another home.

Now both people will technically be able to be prosecuted under the coronavirus regulations as both have committed an offence by having a two person gathering from separate households - in a private place.

Public sex is already illegal for any couples hopeful of a workaround to see their lover.

