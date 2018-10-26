Man sacked over ‘willy warmer’

Shaun Haggerty was sacked for wearing nothing but an elephant thong, hi-vis jacket and boots at his workplace. Picture: Facebook

Shaun Haggerty was sacked for wearing nothing but an elephant thong, hi-vis jacket and boots at his workplace. Picture: Facebook

A UK man who donned a risqué outfit on the job as a prank has been fired for "gross misconduct".

Warehouse worker Shaun Haggerty, from Merseyside, England, pulled off the prank at work late last month.

But a week later, he was called into a meeting where he was told he would be sacked over the stunt, which saw him stroll through the warehouse in front of staff, business contacts and customers wearing nothing but a novelty "elephant thong willy warmer", hi-vis vest and boots.

It had been captured on CCTV, and Mr Haggerty later received a letter from his company, Palletland, confirming he had officially lost his job.

The 33-year-old former pallet repairer's position was terminated for "gross misconduct on grounds of health and safety and common decency".

Shaun Haggerty shared his dismissal letter on social media. Picture: iStock

However, he told Metro he was far from upset by the incident, which came about as a bet.

"When I received the letter, I just burst out laughing. It was so funny," he told the publication.

"It was one of the lads asked me to do it for a bet. It was their idea.

"They dared me to put on the thong so I just said, 'All right then, give it here.' I didn't expect to be sacked."

He said he was known for being a practical joker and "having a laugh" at work.

"Being sacked didn't really bother me - it was a really good company to work for," he told Metro.

Mr Haggerty wore an ‘elephant thong’ at work for a bet. Picture: eBay

Mr Haggerty later shared his letter of dismissal on Facebook.

"Dear Shaun, As discussed in our meeting on 8/10/18 at 06.40 hours. Your actions on the 27/9/18 at 11.01am where you danced the full length of the yard and back to your work area wearing only an elephant thong, hi-vis and boots," the letter began.

"This was in an operational area in full view of customers, visitors, business associates. After reviewing the CCTV I deem your actions to be gross misconduct on the grounds of health and safety and common decency and not an image the company expects its employees to portray of the business.

"Therefore, I have come to the decision to terminate your employment … with immediate effect."

Mr Haggerty's Facebook page has been inundated with comments from mates praising him for his prank and calling him a "funny man" and a "legend".

