Video: UFO sighting over Cairns suburb

DO YOU want to believe? If you were staring at the Trinity Park night sky in Cairns a couple months ago, you may just say yes.

Trinity Park local and geologist Adam Murfet was filming intense storm activity when his camera picked up what could be described as, well, an unidentified flying object.

"It was at the end of a lightning storm, and I saw this light up in the sky," Mr Murfet said.

"There as no lightning going on at the time."

Filmed with Mr Murfet's camera, the small object hovers, zips around erratically and seems to vanish before reappearing.

Adam Murfet captured this video of what he believes is a UFO over Trinity Park in Cairns.

OTHER UFO SIGHTINGS IN CAIRNS

"It shot up and just vanished," he said

The then pitch black sky re ignites with lightning almost immediately after the light disappeared.

The possibility of little green men in our skies has Mr Murfet considering starting a Northern Beaches UFO watchers group.

"I have never really created one before, but I thought we could get a group together to see what we could see."

He has sent the footage to the American non - profit Mutual UFO Network for consideration.

"I have always been fascinated by UFOs but this is the first time I have seen one," Mr Murfet said.