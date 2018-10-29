Menu
HOP IN: Uber is coming to Coffs Harbour. Tracey Joynson
Uber to launch in Coffs Harbour in time for summer season

29th Oct 2018 12:42 PM

THE popular ride sharing app Uber is coming to Coffs Harbour.

The company estimates more than 3.8 million Australians currently use the app.

From December this number will be boosted when it launches in 15 new regional cities including the following NSW locations: Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Orange, Bathurst, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga.

"The message is clear, people want more options for affordable transport. We're excited to be able to respond to that demand, with a convenient way to get around particularly on weekends and during the holidays," Natalie Malligan, Head of Cities, Australia and New Zealand explained.

Ms Malligan says it also presents a great opportunity for members of the community who want to sign up to earn some extra money, while maintaining flexibility.

Based on the company's experience in other regional cities, they expect riders will be most active on weekends, around major events and during tourism peaks.

coffs harbour ride sharing uber
Coffs Coast Advocate

