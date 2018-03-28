U3A debaters live dangerously

DANGEROUS DISCUSSIONS: Judith Fleming, Jude Pearce, Helen Squires and Jill Nash ready to debate the big issues.

DANGEROUS DISCUSSIONS: Judith Fleming, Jude Pearce, Helen Squires and Jill Nash ready to debate the big issues. Contributed

DANGEROUS ideas for seniors will be debated this Wednesday, April 4, by the leading minds of Coffs Harbour University Of The Third Age (U3A).

Members and new faces are urged to roll up at the Cavanbah Centre between 2-4pm to hear two energetic discussions chaired by Phil King.

The Nanny State Hinders Society, and, We Have Too Much Stuff, will be topics of debate for the lively panel of Judith Fleming, Helen Squires, Jude Pearce and Jill Nash.

This special Seniors Festival event created with the help of Coffs Harbour City Council is not to be missed.

For those seniors keen to expand their horizons and who have been thinking of exploring life with Coffs Harbour U3A, these debates make a great starting point.

The local chapter was established in 1992 with the aim of providing intellectual stimulation and social interaction

It's a voluntary organisation which aims to provide a low cost learning experience for mature-aged people and anyone over the age of 55 is most welcome.

The local group even has regulars aged in their 90's.

U3A provides a wide range of courses covering many subjects including art, current affairs, history, languages, literature, photography, philosophy and others.

Classes are weekly or fortnightly, usually run up to two hours in daylight and follow the school terms.

Even when the travel bug bites, many members chose to resume their class upon return.

The course facilitators are all volunteers.

Some people use their trade, business or professional expertise.

Others simply are happy to share a life-long hobby or interest with like-minded people.

For information call 0410 083 502.