YOUR STORY: Tyalla's newest teachers

Year 6 students at Tyalla Primary School have been enjoying their new roles as Peer Leaders, working with younger students to help develop positive relationships across the school.

According to the students, their leadership is giving them a taste of what it's like to be a teacher, enabling them to share experiences of real life and helping others to make connections with new people.



"The Peer Support Program has been running at Tyalla Primary for over 20 years," says Relieving Stage 3 Assistant Principal Karen Luchetti.

The long term contributions of the Program to the school's positive culture are great. Each year there are also significant positive impacts on the students' confidence and responsibility, both as participants and leaders.



Stage 2 students commented on their enjoyment of making friends with students of different ages, as well as understanding their feelings and learning about how to be a better listener to help them solve issues.



After a two days of leadership training, the Year 6 students begin the process of working with mixed groups of K-5 students to support their learning.

Over the 8 week program, students learned to improve their resilience, focusing on developing their personal strengths, skills and support network.



Based on principles of social and emotional learning, the Peer Support Program is designed to give young people the skills and opportunity to effectively support each other, and take ownership of their wellbeing.



Schools interested in the Program can find out more at an Implementation Workshop in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday 20 August.

Details of the Program and Workshop can be found on the Peer Support Australia website https://peersupport.edu.au/