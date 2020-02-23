Menu
Two-year-old girl killed in car fire

23rd Feb 2020 6:58 PM

A two-year-old girl was found dead in a car after a fire in Western Australia today.

Police are investigating the circumstances after being called to a home in Ironwood Drive, Kununurra about 7am on Sunday about a car being on fire.

The fire was put out but a child was found dead inside.

"The child has not been formally identified, however it is believed the child is a 2-year-old girl," a police statement said.

While the cause of the fire is still being established, based on initial information obtained at the scene, the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Arson Squad detectives from Perth will attend the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

