Two workers trapped in major scaffolding emergency

Vision of the scaffolding collapse at a building site in Macquarie Park in Sydney. Picture: Seven News

Vision of the scaffolding collapse at a building site in Macquarie Park in Sydney. Picture: Seven News

One man is in a critical condition and another remains trapped beneath a mountain of debris after "a large amount" of scaffolding collapsed at a building site in Sydney.

More than a dozen emergency crews rushed to Epping Road in Macquarie Park just after 12.20pm after the accident.

Two workers were trapped beneath the rubble in what has been described as "a scene of panic" and an "absolutely chaotic" situation.

A witness told 10 News he was eating his lunch next to the site - the Lachlan's Line mixed-use residential and commercial construction project - when he heard a loud crash and saw people fleeing.

The man told the network it was a "scene of panic" as other workers realised people were stuck beneath piles of twisted metal and concrete.

It's believed the scaffolding was up to 15-storeys tall and was in the process of being removed as the project nears completion.

Mobile phone vision from the scene shows the extent of the collapsed scaffolding.

One man was freed at about 1.30pm and rushed by ambulance to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.

A second man remains trapped beneath the debris and is also in a critical condition, with rescuers working to reach him.

Steve Vaughan, acting superintendent of NSW Ambulance, said it was an "absolutely chaotic and emotionally charged scene".

The men had sustained "significant" injuries, he said.

A number of other workers had been trying to help their trapped colleagues in the aftermath, Mr Vaughan said.

Firefighters earlier described the rescue operation as "delicate" and deployed seven crews, including a team that specialises in structural collapses.

A second rescue helicopter joins a string of emergency vehicles on the scene. Picture: Twitter/HeidiTiltins

Three teams of paramedics and a Care Flight Rescue Helicopter are also at the scene.

In a statement, construction company Ganellen said it's assisting emergency workers at the site of the $220 million development.

"Our immediate concern and focus is on the safety of our people and according for those who were in the vicinity of the accident, and ensuring the site is safely secured," the builder said in a statement.

As the operation is continuing, members of the public are urged to avoid the area. Two eastbound lanes, including the left turn lane, are closed on Epping Rd at Delhi Rd.

Safe Work New South Wales is sending investigators to the site, it said.

More to come.

The Lachlan's Line project is a huge mixed-use development. Picture: Ganellen