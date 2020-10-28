Two women, child in serious condition following crash

Three people were hospitalised following a crash at Upper Orara on October 27.

PARAMEDICS are pleading with locals to exercise caution when driving on wet roads following yesterday’s horror crash at Upper Orara, which left two women and a young boy seriously injured.

“We’d like drivers to stay vigilant on wet roads and think of everybody’s safety, and who they’re going home to tonight,” NSW Ambulance paramedic Melanie Wells said at the crash scene.

At around 5.20pm yesterday, emergency services were called to Upper Orara Rd following reports a Toyota Corolla travelling north and a Kia Sportage travelling south collided on a bend in the southbound lane.

The occupants of the vehicles were trapped, however they were freed by emergency crews a short time later.

The Toyota driver, a 51-year-old Bonville woman, suffered several fractures and bruising and was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Her passenger, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to John Hunter Hospital with shoulder and neck injuries.

A dog that was in the vehicle did not survive.

The driver of the Kia, a 57-year-old Upper Orara woman, suffered multiple fractures and was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Her husband at the scene said he had spoken to her but she had been “fading in and out of consciousness.”

All three patients are reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Ms Wells admitted it was a confronting scene for emergency service workers.

“Every minute counts in these circumstances. Our patients rely on us to get out there as fast as we can,” she said.

“It was a very confronting scene for all involved, but all agencies worked very well together and we’d like to thank all other services for their help.

“We’ve got a really good team here. Our management provide us with a lot of support, we have councillors, and we’ve also got each other to rely on.”

Police are investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.