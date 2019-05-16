Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on the scene of the home on Dunmore St. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police on the scene of the home on Dunmore St. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Gunman on the run after women, baby escape shooting

by Campbell Gellie
16th May 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two women and a 10-month-old baby have survived a drive-by shooting in Sydney's west overnight.

Police were called to a home on Dunmore St about 8.35pm after reports shots were fired into the front window, lounge room and bedroom.

Two women and a baby were uninjured. Picture: Bill Hearne
Two women and a baby were uninjured. Picture: Bill Hearne


Two women, a 23-year-old and 39-year-old, and a 10-month-old boy who live at the home were uninjured.

Cumberland Police Area Command officers established a crime scene at the home and are yet to arrest anyone.

Detectives will forensically examine a number of projectiles found outside the home.

The gunman is on the run. Picture: Bill Hearne
The gunman is on the run. Picture: Bill Hearne

More Stories

Show More

Top Stories

    Private school teacher charged with major fraud

    premium_icon Private school teacher charged with major fraud

    News A local private school teacher and her financial adviser husband are accused of swindling more than half a million from his clients' super funds.

    Punters 'supremely confident' of election outcome

    premium_icon Punters 'supremely confident' of election outcome

    News Independent Rob Oakeshott is the narrow favourite in Cowper.

    FROTHAGHAN: Candidate pouring cold ones in town tonight

    premium_icon FROTHAGHAN: Candidate pouring cold ones in town tonight

    News HE'LL receive a frosty reception if his heads aren't perfect.

    Banners declare a climate emergency

    Banners declare a climate emergency

    News It would have been a risky business to get them up there.