Two vehicle crash on bushland track, passenger airlifted

Two vehicles have collided on a remote bush road near Glenreagh

Two vehicles have collided on a remote bush road near Glenreagh Matt Deans

5.30PM: FOUR people have been left injured with one man to be airlifted to hospital after a two vehicle crash on a bush track near Glenreagh.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is this afternoon on the scene and landed on the Glenreagh sports oval just after 5pm.

NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team have been treating four people on scene.

An 18-year-old male, who was a front seat passenger in one of the vehicles, suffered multiple injuries.

He will be transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition, emergency services reported.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.