Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police continue to investigate motor vehicle collisions.
Police continue to investigate motor vehicle collisions.
News

DETAILS: Woman, 22, charged after two collisions, one night

Amber Gibson
14th Dec 2019 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly caught drink driving following two traffic incidents in one night.

About 9.20pm on Friday, Tweed Byron Police will allege a red Hyundai hatchback was travelling south along Broken Head road at Suffolk Park, at the same time a white Jeep Renegade was travelling north.

The jeep crossed double lines onto the incorrect side of the road and collided head on with the Hyundai vehicle.

The white jeep failed to stop and continued north allegedly involved in a second collision on Old Bangalow Road at Byron Bay.

The white jeep allegedly collided with an abandoned vehicle.

Police located a 22-year-old woman driving the white jeep a short distance away from the second collision.

She was subject to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading and placed under arrest and conveyed to the Byron Bay police station for a breath analysis.

The reading allegedly returned a High Range PCA.

Her license was suspended and she was issued with a court attendance notice to appear at

Byron Bay Local Court on January 13th to face charges for High Range PCA.

Inquiries are still continuing into the motor vehicle collisions.

No one was injured.

crash crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best 19 athletes of 2019

        premium_icon REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best 19 athletes of 2019

        News 2019 was one for the ages for sport in our region, so we thought we'd take a look back at the athletic stars who stole the headlines and our hearts.

        ‘Sucking the living guts’ out of creek

        premium_icon ‘Sucking the living guts’ out of creek

        News WITH over 10,000 views in just two weeks, one man has voiced his concerns about...

        FIRE STORM: RFS captain recalls night hell paid a visit

        premium_icon FIRE STORM: RFS captain recalls night hell paid a visit

        News Paul Johnston had never seen anything like what he saw that evening

        Seventh man arrested over Mid North Coast robberies

        premium_icon Seventh man arrested over Mid North Coast robberies

        News A man who was wanted as part of an investigation into a series of armed robberies...